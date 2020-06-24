Global  

Mexico's AMLO lauds Trump despite past insults
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Mexico's AMLO lauds Trump despite past insults

Mexico's AMLO lauds Trump despite past insults

[NFA] Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lavished praise on President Donald Trump at their first meeting on Wednesday, saying the U.S. leader treated Mexico with respect despite his history of threatening tariffs and insulting Mexicans.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

