Check our live blog below for tonight's winning National Lottery Lotto and Thunderball numbers



Tweets about this Gillian McNamara RT @clg_AskeatonGAA: Wouldn’t it be wonderful on a wet wistful Wednesday if you were the winner of our €9000 jackpot. Don’t forget we ar… 36 minutes ago The National Lottery @kevin_S17c Base Jackpots are currently £2Million on Wednesday and £3.8Million on Saturday. This base Jackpot dra… https://t.co/oQlSjVafPr 1 hour ago Nigel Poopson @thisisanfield 9 27 29 37 44 53 49. There the lotto results for Wednesday, put them in for the next draw and see if they come in. 5 hours ago Lottery Squirrel New post: Lotto 6/49 & Ontario Encore Winning Numbers Wednesday 15/07/2020 https://t.co/HuLvTuxUwt #LotterySQUIRREL 5 hours ago Vicky Squirrel New post: Lotto 6/49 & Ontario Encore Winning Numbers Wednesday 15/07/2020 https://t.co/ncFe8kzb3E 5 hours ago Ric Wallace New post: Lotto 6/49 & Ontario Encore Winning Numbers Wednesday 15/07/2020 https://t.co/tMQ5rckiL7 5 hours ago Azeez84sure National Lottery results LIVE - winning numbers for Wednesday's £9 million prize https://t.co/nJnQOjMMFy 8 hours ago Numbers Results New York Lotto Wednesday 15th July) 2 7 18 28 33 56 Bonus 15 11 hours ago