Philippines reopens its skies to incoming international flights

Philippines Country in Southeast Asia
Philippines - ‘What is ours is ours,’ Locsin tells ChinaForeign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Thursday invoked the country’s arbitral award against China in the disputed South China Sea, as it said Beijing..
WorldNews
Philippines entered recession as GDP sank 16.5% in the second quarterThe Philippines entered technical recession amid the coronavirus pandemic as the gross domestic product sank 16.5 percent in the second quarter from a year ago,..
WorldNews
Duterte reimposes coronavirus lockdown as he criticises doctors
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:37Published
Coronavirus: Millions return to lockdown in PhilippinesA strict curb on movements has been re-imposed in the capital Manila after a surge in Covid infections.
BBC News
Philippines closes in on Indonesia for most SE Asian COVID-19 cases
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:27Published
Manila Capital and chief port of the Philippines
Local carriers suspend flights under MECQLocal carriers – Philippine Airlines (PAL), Cebu Pacific Air (CEB) and Air Asia, on Tuesday (August 4, 2020) canceled domestic flights to and from Manila for..
WorldNews
Tricycles, e-trikes, pedicabs allowed in Manila streets during MECQTricycles, e-trikes, and pedicabs will be allowed to ply the streets of Manila during the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from August 4 to 18,..
WorldNews
