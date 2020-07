Charlie Daniels Patriotic Community Service Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 52:52s - Published 57 seconds ago Charlie Daniels Patriotic Community Service Hundreds of people gathered a Sellers Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet to remember country icon Charlie Daniels in a Patriotic Community Service. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Charlie Daniels remembered in Patriotic Community Service



Hundreds of people gathered a Sellers Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet to remember country icon Charlie Daniels in a Patriotic Community Service. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:03 Published 1 hour ago