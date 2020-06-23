Global  

Ivory Coast's Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies
Ivory Coast's Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies

Coulibaly's death throws Ivory Coast into uncertainty as he is also the ruling RHDP's presidential candidate.

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Amadou Gon Coulibaly Prime Minister of the Ivory Coast (2017-2020)

Ivory Coast PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies after cabinet meeting

 Amadou Gon Coulibaly was a favourite to succeed Alassane Ouattara as president in October's elections.
Ivory Coast Ivory Coast Country in West Africa

Sahel crisis: UN expected to announce urgent appeal [Video]

Sahel crisis: UN expected to announce urgent appeal

What started off as an armed rebellion in northern Mali in 2013 has now spread beyond the Sahel into Togo and Ivory Coast.

Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace Political alliance in Ivory Coast


Ivory Coast PM, presidential candidate Amadou Coulibaly dies

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the presidential candidate of...
