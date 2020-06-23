Ivory Coast's Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies

|
|
Amadou Gon Coulibaly Prime Minister of the Ivory Coast (2017-2020)
Ivory Coast PM Amadou Gon Coulibaly dies after cabinet meetingAmadou Gon Coulibaly was a favourite to succeed Alassane Ouattara as president in October's elections.
BBC News
Ivory Coast Country in West Africa
Sahel crisis: UN expected to announce urgent appeal
Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace Political alliance in Ivory Coast
|
|
|
