Kashmir: BJP leader, his father and brother killed in Bandipora terrorist attack | Oneindia News

THREE members of a family, all linked to the BJP, were killed in a militant attack on Wednesday evening in North Kashmir’s Bandipore, leading to the arrest of their entire security detail.

The dead included a member of the BJP state executive committee, Sheikh Waseem Bari, 27, and his father Sheikh Bashir Ahmad and brother Sheikh Umar, who were also office-bearers of the party.

The attack happened right outside the Bandipore Police Station, when the three were at the family shop, run out of their home.

According to the information shared by Jammu and Kashmir Police, terrorists fired indiscriminately upon BJP leader Wasim Bari and his family members outside their shops in Muslimabad area in Bandipora at about 8.45 pm on Wednesday.

Bari, along with his father was killed in the attack.