Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast

The transgender members of a Chennai-based non-government organisation (NGO) have joined hands with Chennai Corporation to conduct coronavirus awareness campaign in slum areas of Teynampet, Chennai. Sahodaran, an NGO in collaboration with the Chennai Corporation, has started an awareness campaign to aware the people living in the slum areas of Teynampet about COVID-19. The transgender activists held placards giving messages regarding the virus. They also held 'door to door campaign' in the areas about wearing a mask, using sanitizers and maintaining social distancing as a part of their campaign.

