Kanye West says coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast
Kanye West thinks a coronavirus vaccine will be "the mark of the beast", as he accused those developing a cure of preventing people from "crossing the gates of heaven".
Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beastKanye West thinks a coronavirus vaccine will be "the mark of the beast", as he accused those developing a cure of preventing people from "crossing the gates of heaven".
Kanye West running for US president under the Birthday PartyKanye West will run for US president under the Birthday Party, which he has founded along with his running mate, Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball.
