Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast
Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Kanye West: Coronavirus vaccines are the mark of the beast The rapper has revealed he is against the development of a vaccine against COVID-19 - which has infected over 12 million people worldwide, and claimed the lives of almost 550,000 - because he believes the injection will "put chips inside of us" that prevent people from "crossing the gates of heaven".

Kanye even claims to have contracted the virus himself back in February, but didn't specify whether or not he received a test to confirm his diagnosis.

Speaking to Forbes magazine, he said: Speaking to Forbes magazine, he said:

