Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Players raise fists, take a knee prior to MLS return match
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Players raise fists, take a knee prior to MLS return match

Players raise fists, take a knee prior to MLS return match

MLS players take a knee and raise fists in support of 'Black Lives Matter' social justice movement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Major League Soccer Major League Soccer Professional soccer league in the United States and Canada

Raised fists for eight minutes and 46 seconds - MLS players protest on return

 Nani scores a 97th-minute winner for Orlando as MLS action returns and players from across the league stage a powerful protest.
BBC News

Black Players for Change protests on field prior to first MLS is Back match in Orlando

 A group of nearly 170 players, club staff and coaches protested on the field before Major League Soccer's Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC game.
USATODAY.com
MLS players feel safe in 'bubble' ahead of soccer tournament [Video]

MLS players feel safe in 'bubble' ahead of soccer tournament

Player say they feel safe in 'bubble' even as more players opt out of MLS is Back soccer tournament.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:50Published
MLS confirm that six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

MLS confirm that six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID-19

Entire FC Dallas team has been quarantined ahead of the "MLS Is Back" tournament in Florida.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:41Published

Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter Social movement originating in the United States

Keke Palmer understands the violence of Black Lives Matter protests [Video]

Keke Palmer understands the violence of Black Lives Matter protests

Palmer has attended recent protests to fight for racial justice following the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Stormzy's surprise paint job for Croydon teen's bedroom

 The musician also talks about why he was cheering at the recent Black Lives Matter protests in London.
BBC News
Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport [Video]

Graham Thorpe: No room for racism in our sport

England Cricket Assistant Coach Graham Thorpe discusses how both his side and the West Indies took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before today's Test match.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

karimhamdy4444

KARIM HAMDY RT @Reuters: Players raised gloved right fists and took a knee before Major League Soccer’s first match in four months in a show of solidar… 26 minutes ago

TodaysNetOffers

Social Network Today RT @NewsAboutLife: Players raise fists, take a knee prior to return match https://t.co/1SbjfTCQyg #news 1 hour ago

DaraWehmeyer

Dara Wehmeyer "Players Raise Fists, Take a Knee Prior to Return Match" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/SLMhGvSvCp 2 hours ago

bowethery

Bo Wetherby "Players Raise Fists, Take a Knee Prior to Return Match" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/wjNISILQM5 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

MLS players in racial justice protest [Video]

MLS players in racial justice protest

More than 100 players raised their right fists and took a knee before the MLS is Back Tournament opener on Wednesday, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:25Published
Revolution Players Eager To Play Again In MLS' Return Tournament [Video]

Revolution Players Eager To Play Again In MLS' Return Tournament

After waiting patiently for nearly three months, the New England Revolution and the rest of MLS finally have a return date on the calendar. WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:10Published