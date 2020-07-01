John Lewis to axe 1,300 jobs
John Lewis is to close eight of its stores, putting 1,300 jobs at risk.
The cost-cutting move comes as the department store chain says it has too much store space.
John Lewis said it will shut two full-size department stores in Birmingham and Watford, four At Home shops in Croydon, Newbury, Swindon and Tamworth, as well as two travel hub outlets at Heathrow