Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Lewis to axe 1,300 jobs
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:11s - Published
John Lewis to axe 1,300 jobs
John Lewis is to close eight of its stores, putting 1,300 jobs at risk.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

John Lewis planning to cut jobs and stores

The cost-cutting move comes as the department store chain says it has too much store space.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •IndependentBelfast TelegraphBBC Local NewsThe Argus


John Lewis to close eight stores, putting 1,300 jobs at risk

John Lewis is to permanently close eight UK stores, putting 1,300 jobs at risk, as sales failed to...
Independent - Published Also reported by •The Sentinel StokeBBC Local News


John Lewis to re-open in Aberdeen next month

BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- The move to "secure the business's...
BBC Local News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

John Lewis to permanently close eight department stores [Video]

John Lewis to permanently close eight department stores

John Lewis said it will shut two full-size department stores in Birmingham and Watford, four At Home shops in Croydon, Newbury, Swindon and Tamworth, as well as two travel hub outlets at Heathrow and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published