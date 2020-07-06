UK pandemic handling revives calls for independence in Scotland

Broadcasters unite to celebrate UK television



A unique collaboration sees the BBC, ITV [STV for viewers in Scotland], Channel 4 and Channel 5 come together for the first time to share a special film for all viewers at the same time across their biggest channels [21 channels in total will simultaneously broadcast the film]. This rare TV moment will mark and celebrate the role UK broadcasters play across our culture.

