Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK pandemic handling revives calls for independence in Scotland
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:45s - Published
UK pandemic handling revives calls for independence in Scotland

UK pandemic handling revives calls for independence in Scotland

Growing backing for Scotland's leader and disapproval of Brexit are driving renewed support for independence from the UK.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Scotland Scotland Country in Northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Broadcasters unite to celebrate UK television [Video]

Broadcasters unite to celebrate UK television

A unique collaboration sees the BBC, ITV [STV for viewers in Scotland], Channel 4 and Channel 5 come together for the first time to share a special film for all viewers at the same time across their biggest channels [21 channels in total will simultaneously broadcast the film]. This rare TV moment will mark and celebrate the role UK broadcasters play across our culture.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Scotland can win Six Nations 'in next two or three years' - ex-captain Laidlaw

 Former captain Greig Laidlaw believes Scotland can win the Six Nations "in the next two or three years".
BBC News
Scotland housing conditions 'drive asylum seekers crazy' [Video]

Scotland housing conditions 'drive asylum seekers crazy'

Aid groups have described living conditions inside hotels housing asylum seekers in the Scottish city of Glasgow as degrading and unsanitary.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published

Scotland reopens beer gardens and outdoor cafes as lockdown eases

 Nicola Sturgeon tells Scots to comply with measures to prevent spread of virus or stay home
Independent

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 175 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 175 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

'The easiest trade deal in history': UK nominates Liam Fox to run World Trade Organisation

 Dr Fox famously claimed a Brexit trade deal would be the 'easiest in history'
Independent
Brexit briefing: 176 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 176 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mlnangalama

Martha Leah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica UK pandemic handling revives calls for independence in Scotland: Growing backing for Scotland's… https://t.co/lfEjYT7D5h 18 seconds ago

Seosamh_777

Seosamh [SHO-suv] @FryskeFreon UK pandemic handling revives calls for independence in Scotland Growing backing https://t.co/HrYG9yBH1z 11 minutes ago