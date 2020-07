12K Could Die Each Day of Starvation Through Coronavirus Fallout Says Charity Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:03s - Published 2 minutes ago 12K Could Die Each Day of Starvation Through Coronavirus Fallout Says Charity The fallout from the pandemic is predicted to push hundreds of millions past food insecurity to the brink of starvation, with officials worried 12,000 people could die per day by the end of the year. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this