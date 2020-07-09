Global  

THURSDAY COVID
Work today.

A search is now under way.

>> more than 12 million people world wide have contracted the coronavirus since the pandemic began and half have died.

According to john hopkins university in the u.s., new trendses are trending upwards in 35 states.

There's no country with coronavirus cases rising faster than south carolina.

>> and low country leaders and health care business and education industries are teaming up for a new call to action.

They will host a virtual discuss to highlight the urgency of the covid-19 situation in charleston.

Leaders from college of charleston will speak and offer their perspectives on what's going on.

>> the city will host another covid-19 testing site today.

This is going to be from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

You don't need an appointment and testing will be done on a first come first serve basis.

The site will be located at the fire department station one which is at 5826 campbell street.

>> and there will be another round of testing tomorrow and saturday.

The site will stay open from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Located at the technical college.

This event is free and open to the public and will allow residents to be tested and can also pick up essential supplies.

It will lessen their risk of exposure.

>> tkporpblg town county auditor's office is now temporarily closed.

This is after a staff member tested positive for covid-19.

Appointments through july 13 have been canceled.

New appointments will be considered after test results for other employees have come back.

>> and summerville passed an ordinance requiring all government meetings to be held electronically.

It' in effect until august 13th.

It was passed tuesday.

The purpose is to limit the risk of coronavirus exposure.

Town council will hold meetings through zoom.

The town hall




