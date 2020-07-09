Vodafone, BT: we need years to drop Huawei gear

U.S. finalizing federal ban on Chinese tech parts



The Trump administration plans to finalize regulations this week that will bar the U.S. government from buying goods or services from any company that uses products from five Chinese companies including Huawei, Hikvision and Dahua, a U.S. official told Reuters exclusively. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio