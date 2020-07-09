Vodafone, BT: we need years to drop Huawei gear

|
|
Vodafone British multinational telecommunications company
'UK faces mobile blackouts if Huawei 5G ban imposed by 2023'BT and Vodafone warn that users will face days without a mobile signal if a 2023 ban is imposed.
BBC News
BT Group British multinational telecommunications holding company
Huawei: BT chief warns of 'outages' if UK rips Chinese telecoms giant from 5G network too quicklyPhilip Jansen says removal should take at least five years
Independent
Huawei Chinese multinational electronics manufacturer
Why is PM Modi scared of disclosing names of those who donated to PM Cares, asks Rahul Gandhi"Why is the PM so scared of disclosing the names of those who donated money to him for PMCares? Everyone knows Chinese companies Huawei, Xiaomi, TikTok and..
IndiaTimes
Huawei: Why the UK might hang up on 5G and broadband kit supplierThe Chinese telecoms equipment provider's fate in the UK is set to be revealed on Tuesday.
BBC News
Huawei working on Mate V clamshell foldable to rival the Galaxy Z FlipUndeterred by the ongoing legal and political maelstrom the company is having to endure, it seems the Chinese tech giant seems undeterred if these latest patent..
WorldNews
|
|
