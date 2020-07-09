Global  
 

Vodafone, BT: we need years to drop Huawei gear
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s
Vodafone, BT: we need years to drop Huawei gear

Vodafone, BT: we need years to drop Huawei gear

Network operators Vodafone and BT have warned the UK government that it would take years and cost billions to remove Huawei gear from their systems. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

