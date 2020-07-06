Why Arizona is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US

Why Arizona Is Suffering the Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in the US During the week of June 30, coronavirus cases in AZ more than tripled the national average.

This equates to 55 cases of the virus per 100,000 residents.

Positive test results exceeded 25 percent that week.

The numbers have led to an increased death toll and the first "crisis care" declaration in the country for AZ healthcare.

Experts say the AZ coronavirus crisis is due to three major missteps in the state's response to the pandemic.

First, the state was too slow to react to the news of the pandemic back in March.

Second, the state reopened too early and too quickly in May.

Lastly, once cases began to climb after the premature reopening, state officials again responded too slowly.

Republican Governor Doug Ducey has downplayed the seriousness of the threat of COVID-19.

Governor Doug Ducey, (R-AZ), via Vox Due to limited testing capabilities in the state, experts say the true number of cases is likely much higher.