Commandos on street to enforce lockdown as Kerala village turns Covid hotspot

Police commandos were deployed in Kerala's Poonthura as the village turned into a Covid hotspot.

The fishing hamlet, on the outskirts of state capital Thiruvananthapuram, has seen over a hundred infections.

The commandos are to enforce a strict lockdown in the village.

Days earlier, the state government had imposed a 'triple lockdown' in Thiruvananthapuram to curb infections.

Kerala's Covid tally has crossed the 6,000-mark with over 25 deaths.