Baldwyn shooting suspect still at large, considered armed and dangerous Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 minutes ago Baldwyn shooting suspect still at large, considered armed and dangerous Law enforcement officers continue to search for the man suspected in the shooting death of a woman in Baldwyn. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dangerous could be in the lee county area, badlwyn police said scotty mcdonald shot and killed this woman -- 26-year-old conor kyle... police chief troy agnew says someone found kyle dead friday morning at adams auto sales... sheriff johnson said the sheriff's department and other surrounding agencies are using every resource available to help find mcdonald.... remember, he is considered armed and dangerous.... if you see him or the vehicle, call 9-1-1 immediately... do not try to approach him, law enforcement said he is armed and dangerous.... or call crime stoppers if you have any information on where he might be.... police in





