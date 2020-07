Bed Bath & Beyond Set to Close 200 Locations Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:16s - Published 3 minutes ago Bed Bath & Beyond Set to Close 200 Locations Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing at least 200 hundred stores over the next two years as the company deals with the fallout from a drop in sales due to the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this William Lamberth RT @Tennessean: Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to permanently close 200 stores over next two years https://t.co/Lk3C0eV8ir 20 seconds ago Joe RT @CNBC: Bed Bath & Beyond plans to permanently close roughly 200 of its namesake stores over the next 2 years, starting later in 2020. ht… 2 minutes ago REAL 103.9 Bed Bath and Beyond has nearly 1,000 locations nationwide. https://t.co/OiqHUmJpgw 6 minutes ago Covid-19 Covered up! RT @PasStarNews: Bed Bath & Beyond to close 200 stores in next 2 years https://t.co/jPjarD5VVv 9 minutes ago JT Adams RT @newschannelnine: NEW: Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close about 200 stores over the next two years as its sales slid in the first quarter.… 11 minutes ago Bill Bowen 🎧 RT @FOX4: Coronavirus-impacted Bed, Bath & Beyond to close over 200 stores as quarterly sales tumble https://t.co/r543OLBoAJ 12 minutes ago WLS-AM 890 Bed Bath and Beyond becomes the latest retailer to be hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/dnYKP35Nfo 14 minutes ago Kristin Diaz RT @KRLD: Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 200 Stores Over Next Two Years https://t.co/22RUqaH4P3 15 minutes ago