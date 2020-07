Amazon stops selling Washington Redskins merchandise Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published 10 minutes ago Amazon stops selling Washington Redskins merchandise Amazon has removed Washington Redkins merchandise from its website. The move comes as pressure grows for the team to change its name, which has long been denounced by native American groups as an ethnic slur. 0

WEBSITE.THE MOVE COMES AS PRESSUREGROWS FOR THE TEAM TO CHANGEITS NAME -- WHICH HAS LONG BEENDENOUNCED BY NATIVE AMERICANGROUPS AS AN ETHNIC SLUR.AMAZON JOINS TARGET AND WALMARTIN TAKING DOWN THE TEAM'S GEAR.THE WASHINGTON REDSKINS SAYTHEY ARE CURRENTLY UDERGOING A'THOROUGH REVIEW' OF IT'S TEAMNAME.





