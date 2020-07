Empire Adventures group working to secure funding to reopen Fantasy Island Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:46s - Published 7 minutes ago Empire Adventures group working to secure funding to reopen Fantasy Island We're learning more about plans to reopen Fantasy Island on Grand Island. This morning we heard from the CEO of Empire Adventures, which is the group trying to reopen Fantasy Island. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEXT TONIGHT...ONE MILLIONDOLLARS...THAT'S WHAT ITCOULD TAKE TOBREATHE NEW LIFEINTO A BELOVEDLOCAL AMUSEMENTPARK...TAYLOR EPPS,FOLLOWING THELATEST ON THEFUTURE OF FANTASYISLAND.FANTASY ISLAND FANSARE CELEBRATING ABIG WIN..IAN "IT WAS ALL OURPARK AND NOW WE GETTO HAVE THAT PARKBACK AND THE RIGHTPEOPLE ARE LEADINGTHE CHARGE."ON THURSDAYMORNING.. EMPIREADVENTURESINCORPORATEDANNOUNCED PLANSTO REVITALIZE THEPARK IN TIME FOR ITS60TH ANNIVERSARYNEXT MAY.BILL BALDWIN "BEING APERSON THAT'S BEENPART OF THE PARK FORSO MANY YEARS. I HADTO STEP FORWARDWITH MY GUYS HEREAND TRY TO REVISE IT."IT'S A SPECIALPROJECT FOR THISGROUP..MANY OFTHEM WORKED AT THEPARK FOR YEARS..YOU MIGHTRECOGNIZE THEGROUP'S CEO BETTERIN THIS PHOTO..ASBLACK BART.BILL BALDWIN "TO ME,IT'S EVERYTHING."BALDWIN SAYS THIS ISA 5 MILLION DOLLARPLAN TO LEASE THEPROPERTY FROM THECURRENT OWNERS.THEY HOPE TO BRINGIN 10 TO 14 NEWRIDES, REVIVE SOMECLASSICS ANDEXPAND THE WATERPARK.BILL "SPECIFICALLYBUFFALO ORIENTEDAND PUSHED TOWARDA BUFFALO LOOK."THE PLANS HAVE BEENDRAWN UP, THEY'REJUST WAITING FORAPPROVAL.BILL "WE'RE WITHIN AWEEK, POSSIBLY TWOAT THE MAX I'MLOOKING TO POSSIBLYBE HAVING THIS PAPERSIGNED."BUT THEY'RE STILLLOOKING FORFUNDING..BALDWINSAYS THEY'LLSPEAKING WITHBANKS ANDINVESTORS THISWEEK..THEY ALSO HAVE AGOFUNDME PAGE UPON THEIR WEBSITEWITH A 1 MILLIONDOLLAR GOAL.BILL "THAT IS GONNAHELP US A LOT BYHAVING THE LITTLE,THE COMMUNITYADDITION TO IT."AND THE COMMUNITYIS MORE THANWILLING TO STEP IN.TAMMY "WE MISSMALLYBEEN A HUGE PA"WE DON'HIS HALFWAWE'RE DOING THIS ALLTHE WAY, ITISIS THE RTEPPS, 7EWN.CONGRESSMAN TOMARIO AND,TE





Fantasy Island on Grand Island shut down earlier this year, but Empire Adventures *now* says it is working to reopen the park.

