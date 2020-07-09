Conference only games

The second wave of covid-19 cases is causing the sports world to adapt once again.

Today..

The big ten conference just announced that their fall sports will only feature conference games this season..

And that they are also prepared not to play to ensure the health and safety of coaches and athletes.

According to the stadium's brett mcmurphy..

The acc is expected to follow suit.

That would mean no governor's cup game in november between kentucky and louisville.

There's been another casualty in lexington from the covid-19 pandemic....