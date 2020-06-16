Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michael Cohen (lawyer) American former attorney
Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-lawyer, ordered back to jailHe had been released from prison to home confinement over coronavirus concerns.
BBC News
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in custody in dispute over release conditionsPresident Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is back in federal custody in an apparent dispute over conditions of his early prison release.
USATODAY.com
How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09Published
Supreme Court bottom line: Trump can be held accountable but not in time for the electionThe court affirmed that presidents are not above the law. That's a victory. But America needs much bigger reforms than these welcome but limited wins.
USATODAY.com
Courting Hispanic voters, Trump creates commissionPresident Donald Trump signs an executive order creating a new advisory commission tasked with improving Hispanic Americans' access to economic and educational..
USATODAY.com
Biden challenges Trump 'talk,' unveils economic plan
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:03Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources