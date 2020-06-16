Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published 3 minutes ago Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again [NFA] Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was taken to a federal jail on Thursday after refusing to agree to a gag order as a condition of serving his criminal sentence under home confinement, Cohen's lawyer said. Freddie Joyner reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen behind bars again after dispute over gag order Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was taken to a federal jail on...

Japan Today - Published 1 hour ago







Tweets about this PÆTLANA RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen is back in custody less than 2 months after being released from… 21 seconds ago