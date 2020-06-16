Global  

Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again

Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again

[NFA] Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was taken to a federal jail on Thursday after refusing to agree to a gag order as a condition of serving his criminal sentence under home confinement, Cohen's lawyer said.

Freddie Joyner reports.

Michael Cohen, Trump's ex-lawyer, ordered back to jail

 He had been released from prison to home confinement over coronavirus concerns.
BBC News

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in custody in dispute over release conditions

 President Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is back in federal custody in an apparent dispute over conditions of his early prison release.
USATODAY.com
How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison [Video]

How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison

Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were spotted dining with another couple at the New York City restaurant, Le Bilboquet. Cohen is serving a three-year sentence for tax evasion, bank fraud, campaign-finance violations, and lying to Congress.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem [Video]

Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem

U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor whose office had been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer but the effort would be a "waste of time," a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt' [Video]

Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday described two U.S. Supreme Court rulings concerning his financial records as a "hoax" and a "political witch hunt - the likes of which nobody's ever seen before."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

Supreme Court bottom line: Trump can be held accountable but not in time for the election

 The court affirmed that presidents are not above the law. That's a victory. But America needs much bigger reforms than these welcome but limited wins.
USATODAY.com

Courting Hispanic voters, Trump creates commission

 President Donald Trump signs an executive order creating a new advisory commission tasked with improving Hispanic Americans' access to economic and educational..
USATODAY.com
Biden challenges Trump 'talk,' unveils economic plan [Video]

Biden challenges Trump 'talk,' unveils economic plan

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday proposed boosting manufacturing and innovation by spending $700 billion in his first four-year term to procure more American-made goods, and invest in research and development.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:03Published

