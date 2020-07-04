Global  
 

Cohen arrives for home confinement after release
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:31s - Published
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen left prison and arrived at his apartment building Friday to finish his criminal sentence at home, an attorney for Cohen said, a day after a judge found he was sent back behind bars two weeks ago as retaliation for plans to publish a book about Trump.

AP Top Stories July 24 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, July 24th: White House defends stance in Portland; Virginia high school renamed to honor John Lewis; Michael Cohen released..
USATODAY.com
Michael Cohen Going Home [Video]

(Newser) – Michael Cohen is out of prison again. President Trump's former personal lawyer was released Friday, a day after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump. Probation authorities said he was returned to prison because he refused to sign a form prohibiting him from publishing the book or communicating with the media or public.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison after 'retaliation' ruling

 The judge said the government was retaliating when it sent Michael Cohen back to prison this month.
BBC News

Michael Cohen to be released, storms threaten havoc, Taylor Swift: 5 things to know Friday

 Michael Cohen will be released from prison, Taylor Swift's new album is out and more news to start off your Friday.
USATODAY.com

Cuomo accuses DHS of Trusted Traveler 'extortion' [Video]

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state may seek damages after the Trump administration admitted making false statements in a U.S. lawsuit over New Yorkers being barred from a program that allows the use of expedited lanes at U.S. airports. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:15Published

China consulate in Houston clears out at deadline

 Workers at China's consulate in Houston are vacating the facility after the Trump administration ordered it to close on Tuesday and gave the Chinese government a..
USATODAY.com

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Fund-Raising for Trump Draws Scrutiny

 Ms. Guilfoyle has raised money from donors and has made inroads with some who have rejected calls from others. Yet Trump supporters inside and outside the..
NYTimes.com
Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices [Video]

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed four executive orders aimed at lowering the prices Americans pay for prescription drugs. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

US: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to be freed again

US: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to be freed again A judge ordered Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen be released to home confinement...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostNPR



Ex-Trump lawyer behind bars again [Video]

[NFA] Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, was taken to a federal jail on Thursday after refusing to agree to a gag order as a condition of serving his criminal..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Michael Cohen Back In Custody Over Home Confinement Rules [Video]

President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen has been taken back into federal custody.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
How Michael Cohen Might Have Gotten Himself Sent Back To Prison [Video]

Former fixer and personal attorney to President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen has been photographed most likely breaking his terms of parole. According to Business Insider, Cohen and his wife were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published