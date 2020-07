Honoring and remembering Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson

Work he went to protect thecitizens of the community.he put his life on the lineOFFICERS FROM ALL MULTIPLESTATE SHOW UP TO SUPPORT,HONORAND REMEMBER THEIR BROTHERIN BLUE.

And community members -- doing the same. "The very least that I and these other people can do is come out here to show respect for someone who deserved respect."

Lines of police cars from all over the community standing behind Sergeant Craig Johnson's family tonight. A somber day across our community, as Tulsa Police lay to rest a fallen officer, killed in the line of duty. Officers from surrounding states showed up for the procession which lasted miles. Take a look at all of these cars showing up to support Sergeant Craig Johnson's family today.

