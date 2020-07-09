Sixteen more Mississippians died from covid-19, as the state death toll tops twelve-hundred.

16 more mississippians died from covid-19, as the state death toll tops 12 hundred.

And as reported moments ago, the mississippi state department of health reports 703 new cases today.

Based on presumed recovered numbers provided by msdh, there are about ten thousand two hundred active cases in mississippi.

939 people are in hospitals across the state.

Over one hundred of those patients are on ventilators.

71 percent of coronavirus cases do not require hospitalization.

Lee, oktibbeha, and lowndes counties have the highest infection rate in the viewing area with over 500 cases.