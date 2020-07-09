MJ Hegar Interview With Jack Fink Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 11:15s - Published 5 days ago MJ Hegar Interview With Jack Fink MJ Hegar is facing off against Texas state Sen. Royce West in the Democratic primary runoff for U.S. Senate. 0

