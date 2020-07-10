Seven-year-old Stella the child bodybuilder

Stella was only a toddler when she first went to the gym, now seven years-old she is a pint-sized powerhouse and can lift nearly twice her own body weight.

Her mother, who had embarked on a health kick, after being advised to lose weight having been 25st, took young Stella to the gym with her, due to a lack of childcare.

But Stella quickly became interested in fitness and weightlifting, and pursued a workout routine all of her own.

She now enters competitions and trains four times a week with her mother, who has herself lost seven stone since 2016.