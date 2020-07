Kerala gold smuggling case has rocked the Vijayan govt| Know the full story | Oneindia News

In a big development, the Ministry of Home Affairs has now permitted the National Investiagtion Agency (NIA), the central agency that combats terrorism, to probe the Kerala gold smuggling case.

What is this racket that has rocked the Kerala government and seen the exit of Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan?

And who is Swapna Suresh who plays a key role in this racket?

