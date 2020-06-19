PetsWant2Help RT @StellaTheBeBe: Sleeping French Bulldog puppy is the cutest thing ever https://t.co/k3eauSUaDA 16 hours ago
StellaTheFrenchie Sleeping French Bulldog puppy is the cutest thing ever https://t.co/k3eauSUaDA 16 hours ago
French Bulldog puppy plays video game on owner's tabletThis 10-week-old Frenchie is super confused by a ball seen on an iPad. Going for the high score!
French Bulldog plays with apple instead of eating itLivvy the Frenchie melts hearts while playing with an apple. Cuteness overload!
Frenchie puppy has so much fun playing with a balloonThis 15-week-old French Bulldog has found her new favorite toy: A balloon! Check out how much fun she's having. Cuteness overload!