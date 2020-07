Howe: We can feed off Spurs performance Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:38s - Published 1 day ago Howe: We can feed off Spurs performance Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says their performance against Tottenham will give his players confidence as they try to avoid relegation from the Premier League. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this