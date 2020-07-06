Florence Pugh just called out internet trolls who criticize her for dating Zach Braff

Global  
 

Florence Pugh is speaking out against the “ridiculous” criticism she says she regularly faces just for dating an older man.Pugh, who is 24, has been in a relationship with former “Scrubs” star Zach Braff (who is 45), since April of 2019.The 21-year age difference is apparently something she’s reminded of a lot, usually by people who she says should have no control over her love life.The “Midsommar” star went on to say that no one should be able to control her life choices, especially people who claim to be her fans.Pugh has spoken out in the past about her interactions with fans who have criticized her relationship on social media.“People want to have a say on who you go out with, where you go for lunch,” Pugh said.“For me, I’ve always found that part of this life, even when I grew up watching actresses, I’ve always found that weird how people have a say over your private life”.Braff, who currently hosts a “Scrubs”-themed podcast with his former co-star, Donald Faison, has generally remained quiet on the couples’ negative treatment online

