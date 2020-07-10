Amazon Sales Predicted To Rise

|
Amazon bans TikTok for employees, but flips back hours laterAmazon cited security risks while telling its employees to delete TikTok, the popular video-sharing app developed by a Chinese company. Just hours later, the..
Amazon Tells Employees Delete TikTok
Amazon requiring employees to remove TikTok app from their devicesAmazon is reportedly requiring its employees delete the social media app TikTok due to a potential security risk.
TikTok: Amazon tells employees to remove app from phonesThe company asks its employees to remove the TikTok app from their phones over "security risks."
COVID-19: Latin America could be "new hotspot"
Jharkhand CM Soren tests negative for COVID-19
Live reports from opening day at Disney World: Park still 'magical' but modified for COVID-19Walt Disney World reopened to the public Saturday, nearly four months after it closed due to the coronavirus. And what a different world it is.
Demands for Rahul Gandhi to take over as party chief dominate Congress meet on Covid-19A meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs called by party president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and the political situation in the country was..
'Pushing the boundaries': Long lines for COVID tests, stressed labs delay results as demand spikesCOVID-19 test results are delayed a week or longer in hotspot communities, undercutting public health efforts to track, isolate and prevent spread.
Coronavirus: Thrifty Germany takes on debt to rescue artsGermany pours money into the arts as cultural life takes a battering from coronavirus.
The white-collar fraud pandemic is as serious as CovidWirecard is the latest corporate scandal. The German company declared, last week, that it was unable to locate €1.9 billion of its bank deposits! Its stock..
German gov't press office employee probed over Egypt spyingBERLIN (AP) — German authorities are investigating suspicions that an employee of the government's press office worked for years for an Egyptian intelligence..
Accomplice in Alleged $722M Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme Pleads Guilty to ChargesOne of four men charged with defrauding investors of more than $722 million through a long-running cryptocurrency mining scheme has pleaded guilty to charges..
