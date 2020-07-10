Amazon Sales Predicted To Rise

Amazon's global ecommerce sales will reach $416.48 billion in 2020, according to Business Insiders latest latest estimates.

Consumers are relying more heavily on e-commerce due to COVID-19.

The new figure is about $12 billion more than our pre-pandemic estimates.

Most of Amazon's sales come from the US.

However, the pandemic has also fueled growth in Germany, the UK and Japan.