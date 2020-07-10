Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon Sales Predicted To Rise
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Amazon Sales Predicted To Rise

Amazon Sales Predicted To Rise

Amazon's global ecommerce sales will reach $416.48 billion in 2020, according to Business Insiders latest latest estimates.

Consumers are relying more heavily on e-commerce due to COVID-19.

The new figure is about $12 billion more than our pre-pandemic estimates.

Most of Amazon's sales come from the US.

However, the pandemic has also fueled growth in Germany, the UK and Japan.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Amazon bans TikTok for employees, but flips back hours later

 Amazon cited security risks while telling its employees to delete TikTok, the popular video-sharing app developed by a Chinese company. Just hours later, the..
WorldNews
Amazon Tells Employees Delete TikTok [Video]

Amazon Tells Employees Delete TikTok

Amazon Tells Employees Delete TikTok

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Amazon requiring employees to remove TikTok app from their devices

 Amazon is reportedly requiring its employees delete the social media app TikTok due to a potential security risk.
USATODAY.com

TikTok: Amazon tells employees to remove app from phones

 The company asks its employees to remove the TikTok app from their phones over "security risks."
BBC News

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

COVID-19: Latin America could be "new hotspot" [Video]

COVID-19: Latin America could be "new hotspot"

Deaths in the region now account for nearly half of daily coronaviruses deaths worldwide.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:51Published
Jharkhand CM Soren tests negative for COVID-19 [Video]

Jharkhand CM Soren tests negative for COVID-19

Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren tested for coronavirus in Ranchi at his residence on July 11. His wife, Kalpana Soren was also tested. Proper precautionary measures were taken during the test. CM Soren tested negative for COVID-19.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Live reports from opening day at Disney World: Park still 'magical' but modified for COVID-19

 Walt Disney World reopened to the public Saturday, nearly four months after it closed due to the coronavirus. And what a different world it is.
USATODAY.com

Demands for Rahul Gandhi to take over as party chief dominate Congress meet on Covid-19

 A meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs called by party president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and the political situation in the country was..
IndiaTimes

'Pushing the boundaries': Long lines for COVID tests, stressed labs delay results as demand spikes

 COVID-19 test results are delayed a week or longer in hotspot communities, undercutting public health efforts to track, isolate and prevent spread.
USATODAY.com

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Coronavirus: Thrifty Germany takes on debt to rescue arts

 Germany pours money into the arts as cultural life takes a battering from coronavirus.
BBC News

The white-collar fraud pandemic is as serious as Covid

 Wirecard is the latest corporate scandal. The German company declared, last week, that it was unable to locate €1.9 billion of its bank deposits! Its stock..
WorldNews

German gov't press office employee probed over Egypt spying

 BERLIN (AP) — German authorities are investigating suspicions that an employee of the government's press office worked for years for an Egyptian intelligence..
WorldNews

Accomplice in Alleged $722M Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme Pleads Guilty to Charges

 One of four men charged with defrauding investors of more than $722 million through a long-running cryptocurrency mining scheme has pleaded guilty to charges..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this