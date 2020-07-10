These kitchen countertops are actually just an old tombstone

Recently, TikTok user thegroovygravy looked under a friend’s countertops and found the custom engravings for a headstone marker.“They used an old tombstone for my friend’s countertops,” thegroovygravy captioned the eerie video, which captures the gravestone granite.Many people were disturbed by thegroovygravy’s “creepy” discovery.“Well…that’s one way to get a ghost,” one person said.Some users speculated that the gravestone might’ve been used for the countertops due to a misprint.“It’s one long cut showing available fonts and stuff,” one person theorized.

“It’s not an actual tombstone”.Whatever the underside of these kitchen countertops may be, one thing’s for sure: This is definitely a unique way to reduce, reuse, recycle