Donald Trump: Joe Biden is plagiarising my economic plan

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden's economic plan. President Donald Trump slams presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden's newly released economic plan and says that the former Vice President "plagiarized from.."
USATODAY.com
Trump says he will wear mask on hospital visit. Donald Trump said he will wear a mask when he visits US troops at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington this weekend.
WorldNews
Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Former Michigan GOP party leader flips sides. Now he's working to defeat Trump. A former Michigan Republican Party leader, Jeff Timmer, is part of the Lincoln Project — a group taking aim at getting under President Trump's skin.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Joe Biden Proposes $700 Billion 'Buy American' Campaign
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:28Published
Joe Biden just ate Trump's populist lunch. Had President Trump followed a truly populist economic program forgoing tax cuts for the rich, passing an infrastructure bill, refraining from..
WorldNews
US election: Trump trailing Biden by seven points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
I hope white women will help us change America in 2020. But so far I'm not counting on it. We need all the support we can get from white women as we reimagine America. It will take everyone to decisively remove a racist from the White House.
USATODAY.com
Pence brings 'law and order' message to Philly. Vice President Mike Pence told Philadelphia police officers that President Donald Trump "backed the Blue" and that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden would..
USATODAY.com
NEA president: Trump's plan to reopen schools is dangerous for students and teachers. The White House pressure campaign presents a false choice between the health of our students and the health of our economy. It's appallingly reckless.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico's president
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:04Published
