Donald Trump: Joe Biden is plagiarising my economic plan
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Donald Trump: Joe Biden is plagiarising my economic plan

Donald Trump: Joe Biden is plagiarising my economic plan

US President Donald Trump has claimed his White House opponent Joe Biden has 'plagiarised' his economic plan.

Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden's economic plan

 President Donald Trump slams presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden's newly released economic plan and says that the former Vice President "plagiarized from..
Trump says he will wear mask on hospital visit

 Donald Trump said he will wear a mask when he visits US troops at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington this weekend. The US...
Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence [Video]

Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence

In interviews Thursday President Donald Trump suggested he was ready to grant clemency to Roger Stone. Stone is a close friend and ally to Trump. He was convicted of lying to federal investigators. Stone is set to go to prison this month. Trump is widely expected to pardon or commute Stone's sentence, according to at least half a dozen sources close to the President.

Former Michigan GOP party leader flips sides. Now he's working to defeat Trump

 A former Michigan Republican Party leader, Jeff Timmer, is part of the Lincoln Project — a group taking aim at getting under President Trump's skin.
Joe Biden Proposes $700 Billion ‘Buy American’ Campaign [Video]

Joe Biden Proposes $700 Billion ‘Buy American’ Campaign

Joe Biden Proposes $700 Billion ‘Buy American’ Campaign

Joe Biden just ate Trump's populist lunch

 Washington Post Had President Trump followed a truly populist economic program  forgoing tax cuts for the rich, passing an infrastructure bill, refraining from..
US election: Trump trailing Biden by seven points [Video]

US election: Trump trailing Biden by seven points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

I hope white women will help us change America in 2020. But so far I'm not counting on it.

 We need all the support we can get from white women as we reimagine America. It will take everyone to decisively remove a racist from the White House.
Pence brings 'law and order' message to Philly

 Vice President Mike Pence told Philadelphia police officers that President Donald Trump "backed the Blue" and that presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden would..
NEA president: Trump's plan to reopen schools is dangerous for students and teachers

 The White House pressure campaign presents a false choice between the health of our students and the health of our economy. It's appallingly reckless.
Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president [Video]

Donald Trump claims improved ties as he hosts Mexico’s president

President Donald Trump, who has denigrated Mexican migrants and threatened the US ally with crippling tariffs, welcomed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the White House, called him a cherished partner and claimed the countries’ economic and security ties were reaching new heights.Mr Trump’s warm words were in stark contrast to the days when he called Mexicans “rapists” and railed against migrants entering the United States illegally.

