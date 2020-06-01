Global  
 

Storm chaser's incredible close encounter with tornado in Minnesota caught on camera
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Storm chaser's incredible close encounter with tornado in Minnesota caught on camera

Storm chaser's incredible close encounter with tornado in Minnesota caught on camera

A storm chaser in Minnesota filmed close-up footage of a tornado on Wednesday (July 8).

Storms exploded across the state on Wednesday (July 8) afternoon and quickly produced tornadoes.

A storm chaser in Minnesota filmed close-up footage of a tornado on Wednesday (July 8).

Storms exploded across the state on Wednesday (July 8) afternoon and quickly produced tornadoes.

Chasing the storm at an incredibly close range was Michael Marz, who jumped out of his truck to witness a tornado from just meters away with debris flying all around him.

“Woah!

Oh my god!” Marz can be heard screaming in the video.

"This was my closest intercept ever and I did it six times today, I got out of the car and walked up to it on foot,” he told Newsflare.




