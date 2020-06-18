How To Get A Great Road Trio From Credit Card Points

Summer road trips are quite popular.

Business Insider says that travelers can make the most of their trip by using credit card miles to pay for RVs, rental homes, gas, and incidentals.

If you're planning on taking a road trip this summer, you can use these tips for big savings.

Use statement credits rewards to rent an RV.

Cash in hotel points for a resort stay close to home.

Use points to pay for a sweet 'glamour camping' experience.

Rent a car with rewards.

Pay for a vacation rental with points.