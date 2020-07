Jamie Foxx has been a part of Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping history with Kanye West because of "Gold Digger," but he's not sticking around for his 2020 presidential run.



Related videos from verified sources Seoul Mayor Found Dead After 7-Hour Search



Seoul Mayor Found Dead After 7-Hour Search Mayor Park Won-soon had been reported missing by his daughter after she found a note "like a will" on his desk. Note of Park Won-soon, via NBC News The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:08 Published 3 hours ago New tax deadline is July 15



The new tax deadline of July 15 is quickly approaching. However, there are 3 ways you can file for an extension if you need time. An important reminder: If you owe money or think you may owe money to.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:25 Published 5 hours ago Three Ways to Raise a Child Without Unconscious Bias



Diversity, Inclusion, and Bias are words that have been circulating social media and headlines frequently since the beginning of the George Floyd Protests. However these words are not new to our guest,.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:37 Published 5 hours ago