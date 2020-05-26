Global  
 

Federal judge puts a halt to Monday execution at Terre Haute's federal prison
Video Credit: WTHI - Published
News following we're we're following breaking news tonight... a federal court in indiana has put a stop to a federal execution planned for next week.

We just received a copy of the order within the last hour.

It involves the case of daniel lewis lee he was scheduled for execution on monday in terre haute.

According to court records... the family of lee's victims said they felt unsafe to attend the execution.

They said covid-19 concerns were the reason.

So, they filed for a preliiminary injunction against the federal government.

Judge jane magnus-stinson ruled in their favor.

This delays the executions, unless the government appeals.

Now..

This is a major update to a story we've been tracking closely.

Stay tuned to news 10 and wthitv dot com for updates when they




