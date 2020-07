The recovery effort underway near Possum Kingdom Lake is for two teenagers who were swept away while fishing with a friend near the spillway.



Related videos from verified sources Naya Rivera Presumed Dead, 911 Call Released



Former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is now presumed dead after the search shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission, with new security footage and the 911 call released. ET Canada has the latest update on.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:44 Published 2 hours ago 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed to Have Drowned



'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Presumed to Have Drowned Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday after she did not return a boat she had rented with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California. Her son.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:10 Published 7 hours ago Search and recovery effort underway at California lake for missing ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera



A search and recovery effort is underway in Ventura County Thursday for missing actress Naya Rivera, who disappeared during a boat trip with her son on Lake Piru a day earlier. Credit: KTLA Duration: 02:48 Published 1 day ago