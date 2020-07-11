Oregon Republicans say the 'Stop the Abuse: Recall Kate Brown' petition campaign is picking up steam, bolstered by frustrations over Brown's coronavirus rules.

Petition to recall Gov. Brown picking up steam, organizers say

You may have seen a petition to 'recall governor kate brown' circulating around local businesses and neighborhoods.

Oregon republicans say brown's coronavirus restrictions are behind a swell of oregonians signing on the dotted line.

lane county republican's pleasant hill office is a hub of paperwork-- as they circulate the "stop the abuse, recall governor kate brown" petition from coast to cascades.

"everything that she's come up with lately accelerates the want to sign this petition."

The campaign says demand is outstripping the amount of signing locations they can set up-- with governor brown's coronavirus restrictions driving signatures "people are pretty energized.

We're trying to get our signs out.

It's a concerted effort.// it's a non partisan petition.

So people on both sides are pretty upset."

Among the complaints on the petition-- ... brown's handling of the pers crisis, granting undocumented immigrants licenses and using quote, "covid 19 to unlawfully restrict our freedoms."

"the recall campaign says it needs to submit over 280 thousand signatures... and to combat invalid signatures, they're hoping to get 450 thousand total-- that'd be 45 thousand sheets like this one all filled out."

The lane county democratic party says they're confident the campaign won't get enough signitures to trigger a recall election-- especially after the 'flush down kate brown' petition in 2019 failed.

"i think it looks desperate.

I think they should do better.

That they should do better, that they should try to win elections on the issues and speaking to the needs of oregonians.

This petition shows me what they are against.

Of course they are against the democratic governor.

But what are they for?"

They also defend governor brown's coronavirus response-- saying it's only bolstered their support.

the campaign has fallen behind on it's initial goals-- but they hope setting up more local signature stations will get them up to speed they have until the end of august.

"i won't get any satisfaction at all until she's out of office.

And this is just he beginning of the fight."l reporting in eugene, chris lueneburg kezi 9 news.