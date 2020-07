Bars say by shutting down bar tops, Sisolak shuts down gaming in bars too Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:49s - Published 4 days ago Bars say by shutting down bar tops, Sisolak shuts down gaming in bars too. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ACROSS TOWN TODAY -DISAPPOINTED, DEVASTATED ANDSHOCKED.MANY OF THESE BARS ARE ABLE TOCAN'T GAMBLE AND THAT'S WHATWILL CUT INTO THEIR BUSINESSTHE MOST."BECAUSE WE DID IT RIGHT, AND20% DID IT WRONG, WE'RE LOSINGNOW." ROGER SACHS, OWNER OFSTEINER'S PUB'S THREE LOCATIONSIN VEGAS, SAYS WHILE IT'S GREATTO BE ABLE TO HAVE THEIRRESTAURANTS OPEN, TAVERNSOPERATE ON A DIFFERENT MODEL,WITH LOWER PRICE POINTS ON FOODAND DRINK."IT'S HARD FOR US TO BE ABLE TOMAKEMONEY EVEN AT THE 50% LEVEL,WHAT WE NEED IS OUR BAR TOPSOPEN AND OUR GAMES TO BE ABLETO BE PLAYED." SACHS SAYS 50%OF STEINER'S REVENUE COMES FROMGAMING.HE SAYS AT MANY BARS, GAMINGCAN BE AS MUCH AS 80%.AT THE 11 DISTILL AND REMEDYLOCATIONS AROUND TOWN, GAMINGIS A HUGE REVENUE GENERATOR."IT IS GOING TO DEVASTATE OURFUTURE, BUT WE WILL COME BACKSTRONGER.WE WILL DO EVERYTHING IN OURPOWER TO MAKE SURE WE COME BACKSTRONGER." ON BLUE DIAMOND,BRANDO'S SPORTS BAR REOPENEDAFTER THE FIRST SHUTDOWN AS ASMOKE-FREE BAR.OWNER ANTHONY BRANDO SAYSSELLING ITS POPULAR CHICAGO-STYLE PIZZAS AND ITS LOYALCUSTOMER BASE IS REASON ENOUGHTO STAY OPEN BUT HE HOPES TOGET THE BAR AND GAMES BACK OPENAS SOON AS POSSIBLE."THAT'S WHY EVERY BAR YOU GOINTO HAS GAMING, HAS THE 15MACHINES.SO WE'RE TRYING TO GET THATBACK ONLINE SO LET'S ALL DO THERIGHT THING, WHATEVER IT TAKES.WEAR THE MASK." TAG: AGAIN,BRANDOS, STEINERS AND DISTILLWILL REMAIN OPEN TONIGHTBECAUSE THEY SELL FOOD BUT THEBAR TOPS AND GAMING WILL BESHUT DOWN, PER GOVERNORSISOLAK'S ORDER.JK, 13 ACTION NEWS.AS BARS CLOSE..THOSE EMPLOYEES MAY NEED TOFILE FOR UNEMPLOYMENTINSURANCE.TODAY..THE UNEMPLOYMENT OFFICE





