COVID Causes California To Consider Release Of 8,000 State Prisoners

Thousands of inmates in California state prisons could be released as early as August.

This is in an attempt to curb the spread of covid-19, a frequently deadly disease.

The disease itself is caused by the novel coronavirus strain SARS-CoV-2 reports Gizmodo.

An estimated 8,000 incarcerated individuals could be released by the end of next month.

This measure is meant to create space to allow prisons to better implement safety protocols.

Currently, standards like social distancing and quarantining cannot be met inside the prison.