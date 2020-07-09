Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bars file lawsuit against Gov. Ducey
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Bars file lawsuit against Gov. Ducey
The bars are suing over the executive order that forced them to close again.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

15 ARIZONA.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KTAR923

KTAR News 92.3 The lawsuit, filed Thursday, alleges that Gov. Doug Ducey doesn’t have the constitutional authority to shut down an… https://t.co/a6pLPO3ncH 8 minutes ago

CrunchyDoughnu1

Crunchy Doughnut RT @KTAR923: JUST IN: A group of Arizona bar owners has filed a lawsuit contending Gov. Doug Ducey didn't have the authority to shut them d… 2 hours ago

LynneAShapiro

Lynne A Shapiro Arizona bars file lawsuit against Gov. Doug Ducey over shutdown https://t.co/V4UabeysIx 5 hours ago

KTAR923

KTAR News 92.3 JUST IN: A group of Arizona bar owners has filed a lawsuit contending Gov. Doug Ducey didn't have the authority to… https://t.co/6Vw5bXe8dg 10 hours ago

schiller_tx

Rachel North Texas Bars File $1M Lawsuit Against Gov. Greg Abbott https://t.co/LxgxPB3uWj 13 hours ago

cbs11jack

Jack Fink RT @CBSDFW: A group of bar owners in Dallas, Terrell and Austin filed a $1 million lawsuit this week after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered bars to… 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Texas Bar Owners File Lawsuit Against Gov. Abbott For Shutdown Order [Video]

Texas Bar Owners File Lawsuit Against Gov. Abbott For Shutdown Order

Bar owners in Dallas and other Texas cities are filing a lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott for an order that shut them down again during the pandemic.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:52Published
Gov. Ducey puts new mandate on capacity for restaurants [Video]

Gov. Ducey puts new mandate on capacity for restaurants

Governor Ducey has put new mandates on capacity for restaurants, urges people to stay home.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:53Published
North Texas Bars File $1M Lawsuit Against Gov. Greg Abbott [Video]

North Texas Bars File $1M Lawsuit Against Gov. Greg Abbott

A group of bar owners in Dallas, Terrell and Austin filed a $1 million lawsuit this week after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered bars to close June 26. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:27Published