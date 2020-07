J&K: Pakistani infiltration attempt foiled, 2 terrorists eliminated | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:53s - Published 4 minutes ago J&K: Pakistani infiltration attempt foiled, 2 terrorists eliminated | Oneindia News RBI Governor says Indian economy showing signs of recovery after Covid lockdown restrictions were eased; DCGI gives nod to Psoriasis injection for limited use on Covid-19 patients; Kerala doctor on Covid duty harassed in containment zone, CM Pinarayi Vijayan claims mob was instigated by opposition; Sharad Pawar warns BJP no to take voters for granted; 2 Pakistani terrorists killed in near LOC in Nougam, Kashmir, during infiltration attempt and more news #InfiltrationBid #CovidDrug #IndianEconomy 0

