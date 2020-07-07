Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jerome Bettis Voices Support For Washington Redskins Changing Its Name
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Jerome Bettis Voices Support For Washington Redskins Changing Its Name

Jerome Bettis Voices Support For Washington Redskins Changing Its Name

The NFL Hall of Famer known as "The Bus" said that it was time for a change in a recent press conference.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Amazon Requiring Sellers To Remove Washington Redskins Merchandise From Website [Video]

Amazon Requiring Sellers To Remove Washington Redskins Merchandise From Website

On Thursday, Amazon joined a growing list of retailers that will no longer be selling Washington Redskins merchandise. According to CBS News, the company sent a note to sellers on Wednesday that they..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:24Published
Amazon stops selling Washington Redskins merchandise [Video]

Amazon stops selling Washington Redskins merchandise

Amazon has removed Washington Redkins merchandise from its website. The move comes as pressure grows for the team to change its name, which has long been denounced by native American groups as an..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
President Trump Criticizes Redskins, Indians For Weighing Name Changes [Video]

President Trump Criticizes Redskins, Indians For Weighing Name Changes

President Donald Trump on Monday criticized a pair of sports teams that are considering name changes in the wake of a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:20Published