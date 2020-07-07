Jerome Bettis Voices Support For Washington Redskins Changing Its Name
The NFL Hall of Famer known as "The Bus" said that it was time for a change in a recent press conference.
Amazon Requiring Sellers To Remove Washington Redskins Merchandise From WebsiteOn Thursday, Amazon joined a growing list of retailers that will no longer be selling Washington Redskins merchandise. According to CBS News, the company sent a note to sellers on Wednesday that they..
Amazon stops selling Washington Redskins merchandiseAmazon has removed Washington Redkins merchandise from its website. The move comes as pressure grows for the team to change its name, which has long been denounced by native American groups as an..
President Trump Criticizes Redskins, Indians For Weighing Name ChangesPresident Donald Trump on Monday criticized a pair of sports teams that are considering name changes in the wake of a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality.