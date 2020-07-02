Global  
 

Trump says he did great on a recent cognitive test, but White House won't share details
Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Trump says he did great on a recent cognitive test, but White House won't share details

Trump says he did great on a recent cognitive test, but White House won't share details

President Trump on Thursday told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he “very recently” took a cognitive test at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and “aced” it, but the White House would not share details of when he took it or why.

