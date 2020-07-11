Charlton's granddaughter tribute to legendary footballer

|
Jack Charlton English footballer and manager, led Ireland to World Cup qualification twice
Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85
Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85
Jack Charlton: Leeds legend remembered by fans and familySupporters remember a "legend" who spent his entre 21-year playing career at the club.
BBC News
England 1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85
Republic of Ireland national football team Men's national association football team
Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner, dies aged 85Centre-half was part of 1966 World Cup-winning team Charlton also a successful Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton, a World Cup winner with England and a..
WorldNews
