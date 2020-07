Wilder: I'm delighted we've turned Chelsea over Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 05:27s - Published 3 minutes ago Wilder: I'm delighted we've turned Chelsea over Sheffield United's Chris Wilder says 30,000 fans would have lifted the roof off Bramall Lane had they been in the stadium to see David McGoldrick score his first Premier League goals. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this