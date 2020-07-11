Global  
 

White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence
Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon.

He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the same.

Nevertheless, CNN reports Trump commuted Stone's 40-month sentence on Friday.

Roger Stone has already suffered greatly.

He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case.

Roger Stone is now a free man!

White House statement Some see Trump's favor to Stone as an effort to keep him quiet.

But in this case, it might not even be necessary.

As a lifelong political soldier, it was doubtful that Stone was going to flip on Trump.

And even if he wanted to, could he have betrayed the president?

After decades of deception and dirty tricks, Stone's word would have little credibility with prosecutors or the public.

